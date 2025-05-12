Martyred Pak Army Havaldar Laid To Rest
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Martyred Pak army Havaldar Muhammad Naveed was laid to rest after funeral prayer at Hajji Camp Ground Sargodha Road
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Martyred Pak army Havaldar Muhammad Naveed was laid to rest after funeral prayer at Hajji Camp Ground Sargodha Road.
A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including army personnel and PML-N leader Mehar Hamid Rasheed, Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar, City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar, civil defense officials, scholars, students and social figures participated in the funeral prayer of Havaldar Muhammad Naveed who embraced martyrdom in a recent Indian attack on Lahore’s Walton Road.
The Havaldar after funeral prayer was laid to rest with full military honors and the solemn event was marked by chants in support of the Pak army.
A smartly turned-out contingent of the army presented a guard of honor and special prayers were offered for the elevation of martyr’s rank in the hereafter.
Havaldar Naveed had sustained critical injuries in the attack and embraced martyrdom on Sunday.
He left behind a widow, one son and four daughters. His sacrifice was honored with full state and military recognition.
