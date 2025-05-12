Open Menu

PSB To Establish Free Sports Training Academies

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2025 | 09:22 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Government of the Punjab has decided to establish academies under the auspices of Punjab Sports board (PSB).

The PSB sources said that on the instructions of DG Sports, various sports academies are being established.

Academies would be included Punjab Football Academy, Athletics Academy, Hockey, Badminton, Martial Arts academy that will be established. Free training will be provided to players in sports academies.

In this connection, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum has recently discussed the plan with the coaches.

The Director Sports said that the coaches will find new players and prepare them for the future. The academies will start regular work in the next few days.

