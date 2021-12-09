UrduPoint.com

Governor Lauds Performance Of NAB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) performance was far better in Sindh than in any other province of the country, for which Director General NAB Karachi Najaf Quli Mirza was to be credited.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at a seminar titled "Corruption Free Society is key to economic prosperity and Development" organized by NAB Karachi here at the Governor House.

Imran Ismail appreciated the efforts of DG NAB for Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza for the betterment of the Bureau. He said Najaf Quli Mirza was an honest and dedicated officer.

He said we need to remove negative mindset that blames each successful businessman or trader for being corrupt or accumulating wealth through illegal means.

Those who succeeded in their financial growth due to their hard work in businesses must be considered as role models.

Addressing on the occasion, NAB Karachi DG Najaf Quli Mirza said NAB could achieve more tremendous successes if supported by all the stakeholders in its fight against the menace of corruption.

The December 9th is observed across the world as an International Anti-Corruption Day and the NAB was commemorating the anti-corruption week by conducting this seminar, said the DG NAB Karachi.

