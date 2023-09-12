Governor Mehdi Shah Calls On Caretaker PM
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
During the meeting, the governor apprised the prime minister of the administrative affairs and law and order situation in Gilgit Baltistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The governor also thanked the prime minister for visiting Gilgit Baltistan and his special interest in the development of the region.