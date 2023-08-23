Governor presides over WCCI awards ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over 'Laurels of Honour Awards 2023' to acknowledge women leaders in business and other fields of life during a ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was arranged by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that no society can progress without the active participation of women in all spheres of life. He added that it is commendable that women are making their mark in every walk of life, including the business sector. He said that women are being given equal opportunities to advance in every field of life.

The Governor Punjab said that empowerment of women is very important for gender equality. He said that women are excelling in professional careers along with playing a significant role as home makers. He said that it is praise worthy that the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Lahore Division) is playing a vital role in honing the entrepreneurial skills of women and ensuring their representation in sectors such as banking, accounts, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food and agriculture, fashion, sports, jewellery, environment, corporate sector and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

President WCCI Dr. Shehla Javed Akram and others also addressed the ceremony. At the end of the ceremony, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman distributed Laurels of Honour Awards 2023 to women who have shown remarkable performance in business and various fields. Among them, 15 women were honoured with lifetime achievement awards, and 04 women were awarded with awards in the field of business.

Among the women who received awards were Hafsa Saad Khan, Engineer Anum Tariq Khan, Dr. Ayesha Shawkat, Fadia Kashif, Huma Fakhar, Ayesha Nasir, Dr. Manza Khalid, Rifat Al-Nisa Malik, Dr. Rahila Akhtar and Dr. Shehla Javed Akram.