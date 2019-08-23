Governor Punjab convenes VCs conference on Aug 29

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has convened a conference of the vice-chancellors of all public and private sector universities on August 29 at the Governor's House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has convened a conference of the vice-chancellors of all public and private sector universities on August 29 at the Governor 's House.

According to a press release issued here Friday, a strategy regarding permanent appointments in universities, improvement in education standards and other issues will be taken up in the conference.

Vice-Chancellors of 40 governmental and 26 private universities of Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Computer Sciences, Social Sciences and vice-chancellors of Federal approved Punjab based chartered universities will attend the conference.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun, Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan Tariq Banori, Chairman Higher Education Commission Punjab Doctor Fazal Ahmed Khalid and other responsible persons from relevant departments will also attend the conference.

Vice-Chancellors will brief about various issues faced by their universities including the appointment issue.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will formally announce strategy regarding appointment of permanent vice-chancellors.