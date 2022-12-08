Governor Punjab hosts students from Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman Thursday hosted college students from Zhob, Quetta and spent time with the youth at the Governor's House.

The governor Punjab briefed the students on the historicity of the 400-year-old building within which walls is enclosed political, cultural and architectural history of the province.

The official residence of Governor Punjab from 1853 onwards, the Governor's House was originally a tomb of Muhammad Qasim Kham, maternal cousin of Mughal emperor Akbar, while many additions were made to the building during the Sikh and British Raj.

Currently, it houses the 60th Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

The students from Balochistan Residential College Zhob were invited by governor Punjab for a visit during their study tour.

During the meeting with the boys, governor answered various questions by the students.

Earlier, the students were pleasantly surprised to find Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman amongst them.

The visiting students hailed opening of the Governor's House for the study tours.