Governor Punjab to hoist national flag at GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will hoist the national flag during a ceremony to commemorate 73rd Independence Day (I-Day) at the Government College University (GCU) at 8:20 a.m on Friday (tomorrow).

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will also preside I-Day ceremony to be held at the Oval Ground of the GCU.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi, faculty and staff will attend the ceremony to mark the 73rd Independence Day of the country.

No students will attend the flag hoisting ceremony this year due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.