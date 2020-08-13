UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab To Hoist National Flag At GCU

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Governor Punjab to hoist national flag at GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will hoist the national flag during a ceremony to commemorate 73rd Independence Day (I-Day) at the Government College University (GCU) at 8:20 a.m on Friday (tomorrow).

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will also preside I-Day ceremony to be held at the Oval Ground of the GCU.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi, faculty and staff will attend the ceremony to mark the 73rd Independence Day of the country.

No students will attend the flag hoisting ceremony this year due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Independence GCU Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

6 minutes ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

15 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

21 minutes ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

21 minutes ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

51 minutes ago

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.