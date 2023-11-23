Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepreneurs

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the 14th convocation of the the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) during which 1,761 graduating students were awarded degrees, out of which 222 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, 706 BS Hons, 82 Doctor of Pharmacy, 01 Doctor of Nutrition and Dietetics, 59 BBA Honours, 08 MBA Executive, 60 Ph.D and 623 MPhil degrees were awarded to the students, while medals were also given to 63 students who secured position

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over the 14th convocation of the the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) during which 1,761 graduating students were awarded degrees, out of which 222 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, 706 BS Hons, 82 Doctor of Pharmacy, 01 Doctor of Nutrition and Dietetics, 59 BBA Honours, 08 MBA Executive, 60 Ph.D and 623 MPhil degrees were awarded to the students, while medals were also given to 63 students who secured positions.

On this occasion, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chinese Consul General Lahore, Zhao Shireen, Vice Chancellor UVAS, Prof. Dr. Naseem Ahmed, syndicate members, professors of various universities, a large number of representatives, stakeholders, students, professionals from food, meat, and pharmaceutical industry were present.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman congratulated the students who obtained degrees and medals, and asked them to work hard with full dedication and play their due role in the development of the country. He urged the students that the most important thing that would contribute towards their success is their character, adding that they should inculcate high moral values in themselves.

The Governor Punjab further said that their success is due to their parents, and they should be thankful to their teachers and parents who always supported them in their educational journey and sacrificed their today for their tomorrow.

He appreciated the Vice Chancellor and faculty members of UVAS for improving position in ranking of Times Higher Education, besides getting a prominent position in National Sports Ranking of Higher Education Commission.

Punjab Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the youth are an important asset of any country and they should inculcate qualities like honesty, good values, and positive thinking in themselves. He said that there is immense potential in the livestock sector in terms of growth in Pakistan, adding that the Department of Livestock is playing an important role in food safety.

He said that the purpose of universities is research. He advised the students not to accept or spread anything without verification. The Governor Punjab congratulated the female students for successfully completing the degree and said that the female students are proving their mettle in different fields, including livestock. The Governor of Punjab also strongly condemned Israel's aggression in Gaza.

Earlier Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also distributed medals and shields to PhD. scholars and position holder students along with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naseem Ahmed.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseem Ahmed in his address mentioned the university's academic performance, research, clinical services, community services, extension programs, and the current achievements. He said that after the 2022 flood, the Veterinary University provided economic support to flood-affected families in the areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Fazilpur, Taunsa and Rojhan by distributing cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats among them. He urged the students to start their own businesses to become entrepreneurs and innovators instead of looking for jobs.