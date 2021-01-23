UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Mr Imran Ismail Performs The Ground Breaking Ceremony Of H.H Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Faculty Of Law At The University Of Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 02:21 PM

Governor Sindh Mr Imran Ismail performs the Ground Breaking Ceremony of H.H Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Faculty of Law at the University of Karachi

The ground breaking ceremony of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Faculty of Law at the University of Karachi was held on Friday 22nd January 2021 to facilitate the development of Legal Studies in Pakistan

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Jan, 2020) The ground breaking ceremony of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Faculty of Law at the University of Karachi was held on Friday 22nd January 2021 to facilitate the development of Legal Studies in Pakistan.

Governor Sindh and University Chancellor His Excellency Imran Ismail performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Faculty of Law and acknowledged the generous contribution of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Spiritual Leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community to the field of education.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid M Iraqi and other officials of the University of Karachi as well as a delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

