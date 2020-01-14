Governor Sindh refutes rumors regarding deadlock

It seems that with each passing day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is feeling more pressure as after MQM-P another allied Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has expressed annoyance with PTI

GDA alleged that PTI leadership didn't fulfill the promises so far.However, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail refuted rumors on Tuesday that there is a deadlock between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and coalition partner Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).PTI delegation reached Kingri house and met with GDA leader Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi the visit came after the ruling party made several attempts to appease the disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail held a joint press conference with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional's Rashdi, refuting rumors that the delegation had come to clear the differences with its coalition partner.The governor Sindh said "I have not come here to convince anyone, rather I just came to eat food." The governor said that the "GDA was still working with limited resources," while various projects were underway for the province.The meeting was constructive, the prevailing issues of the province were discussed, PML-F leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah said.

"The GDA is standing alongside the government and we will continue our struggle to resolve the province's issues," he said.