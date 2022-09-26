UrduPoint.com

Governor Takes Notice Of Political Event At GCU

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 11:54 PM

Governor takes notice of political event at GCU

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday took notice of an illegal political event held by a political party at Government College University (GCU) here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday took notice of an illegal political event held by a political party at Government College University (GCU) here.

In his capacity as Chancellor of the GCU, Governor Punjab said there was no scope for such political gatherings in universities.

The Governor Punjab said, "Children are our future and asset and they may not be pushed into politics."

Related Topics

Governor Punjab May GCU Event Government

Recent Stories

Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development wor ..

Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development works

53 seconds ago
 White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing ..

White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing to Preview at This Time

34 minutes ago
 Canadian envoy pays farewell call to COAS

Canadian envoy pays farewell call to COAS

34 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to assume office as Finance Minister, vo ..

Ishaq Dar to assume office as Finance Minister, vows to relieve country from 'ec ..

36 minutes ago
 Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Convicted for D ..

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Convicted for Defrauding Medicaid - US Justic ..

36 minutes ago
 US in Private Talks With Russia Warned of Conseque ..

US in Private Talks With Russia Warned of Consequences of Nuclear Weapon Use - W ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.