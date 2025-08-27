Governor Tessori proposes commemorative postage stamp, coin on 1500th "Milad-un-Nabi"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has sent an official letter to the Prime Minister, proposing the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp and coin to mark the 1500th celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his letter, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori stated that the commemorative postage stamp and coin would not only serve as a tribute to the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) but would also help in reinforcing the moral and cultural foundations of the nation.

Governor Tessori emphasized that the 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is a historic and sacred occasion which deserves to be celebrated at the national level with great reverence.

He added that the issuance of the commemorative stamp and coin would carry a lasting message of love and peace for future generations while also creating a positive impression in Pakistan and across the Islamic world