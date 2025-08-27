Floods disrupt rail operations, several trains cancelled, routes altered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has cancelled multiple train services and altered the routes of several others due to the ongoing flood situation, according to a statement issued by the Divisional Superintendent Office, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Subk Kharam 103-Up and Islamabad Express 107-Up have been cancelled, with full refunds assured for passengers. The Green Line 5-Up, which usually operates from Karachi to Margalla via Lahore, has been curtailed to Lahore only. Passengers traveling onward to Rawalpindi/Margalla will be adjusted in Tezgam 7-Up, which has been diverted via Shahdara, Sangla Hill, Shaheenabad, and Sargodha.

The Sialkot Express 171-Up/172-Down between Lahore and Sialkot has also been cancelled, with refunds offered to ticket holders. Additionally, Tezgam 8-Down, Jaffar Express 40-Down, Awam Express 14-Down, Green Line 6-Down, and Rehman Baba Express 48-Down will be rerouted to Khanewal through Lalamusa, Sargodha, Shaheenabad, Faisalabad, and Shorkot.

Khyber Mail 1-Up, traveling from Karachi to Peshawar, will now reach its destination via Lahore, Shahdara, Sheikhupura, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, and Lalamusa. To facilitate passengers, shuttle trains will operate from Lahore via Sahiwal to Khanewal for Tezgam 8-Down, Jaffar Express 40-Down, Awam Express 14-Down, and Green Line 6-Down.

Railways officials confirmed that trains operating from Lahore to Karachi via Sahiwal will continue on their regular routes. Divisional Superintendent Lahore, Inamullah, has directed passenger facilitation staff to remain available round-the-clock at stations, while travelers have been urged to contact helplines 042-117 and 042-99070011 for updates.