Floods Disrupt Rail Operations, Several Trains Cancelled, Routes Altered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has cancelled multiple train services and altered the routes of several others due to the ongoing flood situation, according to a statement issued by the Divisional Superintendent Office, Lahore, on Wednesday.
Subk Kharam 103-Up and Islamabad Express 107-Up have been cancelled, with full refunds assured for passengers. The Green Line 5-Up, which usually operates from Karachi to Margalla via Lahore, has been curtailed to Lahore only. Passengers traveling onward to Rawalpindi/Margalla will be adjusted in Tezgam 7-Up, which has been diverted via Shahdara, Sangla Hill, Shaheenabad, and Sargodha.
The Sialkot Express 171-Up/172-Down between Lahore and Sialkot has also been cancelled, with refunds offered to ticket holders. Additionally, Tezgam 8-Down, Jaffar Express 40-Down, Awam Express 14-Down, Green Line 6-Down, and Rehman Baba Express 48-Down will be rerouted to Khanewal through Lalamusa, Sargodha, Shaheenabad, Faisalabad, and Shorkot.
Khyber Mail 1-Up, traveling from Karachi to Peshawar, will now reach its destination via Lahore, Shahdara, Sheikhupura, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, and Lalamusa. To facilitate passengers, shuttle trains will operate from Lahore via Sahiwal to Khanewal for Tezgam 8-Down, Jaffar Express 40-Down, Awam Express 14-Down, and Green Line 6-Down.
Railways officials confirmed that trains operating from Lahore to Karachi via Sahiwal will continue on their regular routes. Divisional Superintendent Lahore, Inamullah, has directed passenger facilitation staff to remain available round-the-clock at stations, while travelers have been urged to contact helplines 042-117 and 042-99070011 for updates.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Tessori proposes commemorative postage stamp, coin on 1500th "Milad-un-Nabi"1 minute ago
-
Floods disrupt rail operations, several trains cancelled, routes altered1 minute ago
-
Govt. ensures effective rescue, relief averted loss of lives in flood: Ahsan Iqbal1 minute ago
-
Hazara leaders form committee for consensus on Hazara province creation11 minutes ago
-
10 stolen motorcycles recovered during operation11 minutes ago
-
Commander Ethiopian Air Force calls on PAF chief to strengthen bilateral cooperation11 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in Karachi firing11 minutes ago
-
Rana Ihsan for removing illegal construction near river areas11 minutes ago
-
DC cancels leaves for govt employees amid flood crisis21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Textbook Board launches intensive two-day orientation workshop21 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on priority development projects31 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorist activity near CPEC route in Dera Ismail Khan31 minutes ago