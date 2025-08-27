Govt. ensures effective rescue, relief averted loss of lives in flood: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government’s foremost responsibility in the current situation is to ensure rescue and relief operations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that disaster management principles were effectively implemented on the ground.

He said that an unprecedented volume of water had passed through different channels, including 265,000 cusecs from River Ravi and over 100,000 cusecs through Dek Nullah, which has a capacity of only 35,000 cusecs.

Despite this, no human life was lost due to timely evacuation and effective rescue operations, he added.

The minister stressed that if information sharing had taken place at the working level under the Indus Water Treaty, the mitigation process could have been more effective.

He said that water had been deliberately accumulated and later released in the form of flood waves, worsening the situation.

He added that even people on the other side of Punjab had acknowledged that water had been stored and then discharged in this manner.

Answering a question, he said that developed nations, responsible for climate disasters, were also controlling global climate resources while countries like Pakistan were being asked to manage on their own.

“The world must show seriousness on the issue of climate justice,” he emphasized.