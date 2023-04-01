UrduPoint.com

Governor Visits Orangi Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited Orangi Town and interacted with the citizens.

He said, 'I am grateful to the people for the title of people's Governor.' The citizens were in surprise while seeing the Governor among them.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices. He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor house during the whole holy month of Ramadan.

The Governor said that he would visit every place and met the people. He also did 10th Sehri at Orangi Town.

