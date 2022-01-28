UrduPoint.com

Governor Visits Sadiq Women University, Inaugurates New Hostel

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar visited the Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur here on Friday

During his visit, he inaugurated the building of the newly constructed hostel. He said the hostel was named after Bibi Syeda Fatima which was appreciable and the building of the hostel was beautifully constructed.

He appreciated the efforts of GSCWU Vice Chancellor Saeqa Imtiaz Asif. The governor said the students were key to the bright future of our country.

He also said that educated women were the guarantors of a good society.

He said the students should focus on research so that they could compete with others in the field of education. "In a very short period of time, the university has become the identity of women in South Punjab," the governor added. He said that he would definitely attend the next convocation of the university.

