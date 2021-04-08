UrduPoint.com
Govt Achieves Another Milestone Of Providing Roof To Shelterless: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:18 PM

Govt achieves another milestone of providing roof to shelterless: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the government had achieved another milestone by fulfilling its promise of providing roof to the shelterless under LDA apartments projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the government had achieved another milestone by fulfilling its promise of providing roof to the shelterless under LDA apartments projects.

The LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project was a wonderful initiative of the Punjab government to provide roof to the shelterless strata and it was satisfying that the application process of first phase of this project had been completed.

In a statement, he said the government would fulfill its commitment by constructing more than 35,000 apartments over an area of 8500 Kanal.

Giving details, the CM said the construction of 4000 apartments was going to be started, in the first phase, and the lower-scale employees would be given a soft loan facility along with a subsidy from the Federal government.

As many as 2000 apartments would be given to employees of provincial, federal government and LDA staff through balloting under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, the CM said, adding that the construction of 4000 apartments would be completed in one and a half years, in the first phase, and employees taking less than Rs.50,000 monthly salary were eligible to apply.

