Govt already initiates talks with IPPs: Omar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 10:08 PM

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Saturday said the incumbent government already initiated negotiations with the independent power producers (IPPs) to sort out various matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Saturday said the incumbent government already initiated negotiations with the independent power producers (IPPs) to sort out various matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar were not part of the team negotiating with the IPPs .

The minister said uninterrupted power and gas supply had been ensured to the domestic consumers.

Energy tariff had been increased due to expensive agreements signed by the past Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he added.

He said the previous governments had not invested in transmission lines to streamline the system to yield desirous results.

Replying to a question, he said planning had already been done to convert all agri tube wells in Balochistan on solar system.

