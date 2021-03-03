UrduPoint.com
Govt Asked To Consider HVAC Integral Part Of Construction Sector

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:33 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said on Wednesday the government must consider HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) as an integral part of the construction sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said on Wednesday the government must consider HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) as an integral part of the construction sector.

He was addressing a function after inking an MoU with Pakistan HVACR Society. He said the FCCI had close liaison with HVACR Society which played an important role in the construction of all types of buildings. He said that FCCI was an elected trade body of the business community of Faisalabad which was trying its optimum best to facilitate its members with a focused approach to improve ease of doing business and reducing cost of doing business.

He said the FCCI was promoting a business friendly climate in Faisalabad which would benefit investors from all sectors of economy. He requested the office bearers of the society to become a part of the FCCI so that its problems could be resolved on top priority basis.

HVACR President Khurram Malik briefly introduced his organization and said that no building would be completed without a heating, ventilation and air conditioning facility. He said that most of the people engaged in this business were also ignorant of its importance. He said that he was trying to establish a skill development centre for the training of youth intending to enter into this field.

Mahmood Ahmed, Chairman Faisalabad Chapter of the Pakistan HVACR society said that he was convincing local members to get the membership of FCCI.

Later, FCCI President Hafiz Ihtasham Javed and President Pakistan HVACR society Khurram Malik signedthe MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Afterward, Hafiz Ihtasham Javed also presented FCCI shield to Khurram Malik.

