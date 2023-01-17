UrduPoint.com

Govt Bans Sheesha Smoking Across Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:59 PM

The latest reports suggest that the state authorities have also banned its import and making in any part of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2023) The Federal government on Tuesday banned Sheesha smoking across the country.

The latest reports said that the sheesha, import of its ingredients and making in the country was banned. The government banned it at public places, hotels and restaurants.

The media reports said that under the new step, nobody would be allowed to open new Sheesha cafes and the import of the ingredients and their making were also banned across the country.

The health authorities said that they would strictly implement the amendments in letter and spirit.

The official order, following the amendment, would properly be issued in this regard.

Back in 2016, the government completely banned the import of tobacco used in Sheesha.

Islamabad had earlier directed the local administration to shut down all the Sheesha cafes in the federal capital and submit a report before it.

The police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the Islamabad administration mobilized their resources to crackdown on all such places operating as sheesha cafes.

More Stories From Pakistan

