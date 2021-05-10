UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Believes In Supremacy Of Law : CM

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Govt believes in supremacy of law : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in the supremacy of law and no one is above the law.

In a statement on Sunday, he said law was equal for all and rule of law would be ensured in the province at any costs.

The government would not let anyone take the law into one's own hands as no compromise would be made on the rule of law, he asserted.

The government had not targeted anyone for political victimization adding that it had not such plans.

The government doesn't believe in revenge but accountability, transparency and merit, he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the PTI government would continue to take indiscriminate action against the corrupt mafia at every level. He regretted that free hand was given to this mafia in the past. He said that former rulers promoted the culture of nepotism in the name of merit. The incumbent government was giving priority to merit and justice, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Sunday All Government Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

2 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

2 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.