Govt believes in supremacy of law : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in the supremacy of law and no one is above the law.

In a statement on Sunday, he said law was equal for all and rule of law would be ensured in the province at any costs.

The government would not let anyone take the law into one's own hands as no compromise would be made on the rule of law, he asserted.

The government had not targeted anyone for political victimization adding that it had not such plans.

The government doesn't believe in revenge but accountability, transparency and merit, he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the PTI government would continue to take indiscriminate action against the corrupt mafia at every level. He regretted that free hand was given to this mafia in the past. He said that former rulers promoted the culture of nepotism in the name of merit. The incumbent government was giving priority to merit and justice, he added.