Govt Chalks Out Concrete Road-map For Reforms In Power Sector: Awais Leghari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday said that on the directives of Prime Minister, a concrete road-map had been chalked out bring comprehensive reforms in country's power sector to control power pilferage, over-billing and circular debt.
Addressing a pressing conference, he said after assuming charge of the ministry, short comings of the power sectors were reviewed to address chronic issues permanently.
The government was committed to bringing improvement in the energy sector, he added.
He reiterated that no leniency would be given to the power pilferers irrespective of their status and position adding that over-billing would also not be tolerated at any cost.
Solid strategy had also been devised to eliminate menace of power theft in the country. he said.
The minister said lower-middle class had been suffering from the power theft and we had to rectify existing shortcomings in the power system.
He went on to say that accumulative loss of power distribution companies (DISCOs) would surge to Rs 560 billion by June.
Electricity units worth over Rs 300 billion were consumed by the power pilferers, he added.
He said it was the need to hour to deal such power pilferers and officials involved in this illegal practices strictly.
The country could not afford such misappropriation of billions of rupees to the economy, he added.
He vowed not sparing even higher officials such as XENs, SDOs, Chief Engineers involved in patronage of power pilferage.
He claimed that around 20 per cent officials of power sector were involved in this dirty practice.
Awais said that all CEOs had already been directed to remove 'kunda' before April 23 failing which strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.
The minister appreciated the support of Interior ministry and FIA for supporting the DISCOs to eliminate power theft.
Replying to a question, he said that solar panels having 6800 megawatts capacity were imported in current year adding that mostly the people were shifting on off grid.
In winter season, incentive package would have to introduce to increase power demands to meet capacity payment demand, he added.
To another question, the minister said that the circular debt was around Rs 2400 to Rs 2500 billion and out of which
Rs 1900 billion was under the head of recovery.
To a separate question, he said that tariff adjustment was related to monthly fuel cost adjustment or quarterly cost adjustment mechanism.
