Govt Committed For Economic Stability Of Labourers, Workers: CM Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the provincial government was working hard for the economic stability of the labourers and also ensuring the provision of education and health facilities to their children.
Greeting the workers in his message on the occasion of 1st May Day, the Chief Minister said that the workers are the wheels of the country's economy.
Shah said that our workers have played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.
The CM said that the provincial government was planning to launch a program for the uplift of the industrial as well as agricultural labourers, farmers and women workers.
He said that the People's Party government was registering all the workers and including them in the social security program.
