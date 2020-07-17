Govt committed to develop space industry of country: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to develop the space industry of the country which will put Pakistan in a new heights.

The decision was taken in line with the long-term vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of transforming Pakistan and making the country self-reliant and technologically advanced, he said this in a Radio Pakistan's current Affair Programme.

He said effective utilization of space sciences and technologies could play an important role in the socio-economic development of the country.

The move will "unlock Pakistan's potential in space sector and it is high time to invest in space technology as it is closely linked with sustainable economic growth, he added.

"The history of the space programme in Pakistan goes back to 1961 when Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was founded by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr.

Abdus Salam. Pakistan has a very glowing history in the space program", He explained.

Space provides so many opportunities of research and space exploration is amongst the most fascinating ventures of modern times, he added.

The competence and capabilities in relevant areas of space science and technology for space exploration could help attain sustainable socio-economic development and improve the quality of life of the people of Pakistan, he said, adding that, the incumbent government was working on many fields at the same time.

The efforts of the government would change the destiny of people of Pakistan, he assured.

Fortunately Science and technology have been given preference and our scientists have a key role to play in the development, he mentioned.

The space sector could play a major catalytic role in the technological advancement and expansion of the country's industrial base, he added.

He said that the government was making all out efforts to complete all development projects on time.