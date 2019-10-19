Govt decides to ban Ansar ul Islam, a subordinate outfit of JUI-F

Government has decided to ban Ansar ul Islam subordinate organization of JUI-F

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Government has decided to ban Ansar ul islam subordinate organization of JUI-F.Sources said summary seeking ban on Ansar ul Islam has been forwarded to law ministry and election commission.Information is there that summary has been sent from interior ministry.Plea has been taken in the summary that Ansar ul Islam is " lath barthar" " (sticks wielders ) subordinate outfit of JUI-F and the law does not allow it.According to interior ministry it is said in the text of the summary that law does not allow any type of armed militia.

It Is mentioned in the summary sent by interior ministry to respective departments the organization included in JUI-F is also registered with Election Commission under clause 26 of the manifesto.A day before Ansar ul Islam presented guard of honor to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.It is pertinent to mention here 3000 volunteers of Ansar ul Islam are registered with election commission.

Their job is to provide security to top leadership of JUI-F and maintain discipline.These volunteers belong to seminaries running under JUI-F.