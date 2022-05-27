UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Take Legal Action Against KP CM Unconstitutional Move: Sana Ullah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said that the Federal government has decided to take legal action against the unconstitutional move of Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said that the Federal government has decided to take legal action against the unconstitutional move of Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

KPK CM Mehmood Khan used his position unconstitutionally by attacking the federation, he said in a statement issued here.

Participation of the CM along with armed police officers in PTI's 'Fitna March' was tantamount to an attack on the federation, he said.

The minister said opinion has been sought from law ministry for constitutional action against the KP CM.

Action would be taken in light of legal opinion obtained from the law ministry, he added.

The minister said federal government employees stationed at KPK have facilitated the PTI's 'Fitna March'. It was also decided to take action against them under the Estacode.

He said it has decided to take action against such officers for using their positions against the law. In KP, some federal police and administration officers became stooge of a political party, he said.

Related Topics

Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police March From Government

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

25 seconds ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

26 seconds ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

27 seconds ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

30 seconds ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

4 minutes ago
 Massachusetts Senate Exonerates 'Last Witch' of US ..

Massachusetts Senate Exonerates 'Last Witch' of US Sentenced to Death in 1693 - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.