Govt earmarks Rs 19.05 bln for LG&CD in ADP 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 19.05 billion for on-going and new schemes for the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budgetary document issued here, an amount of Rs 18.4 billion has been earmarked for 542 on-going schemes whereas Rs 610 billion have been allocated for 29 new schemes of the department.

Under the announced new schemes, a sum of Rs 72 million has been specified for rural and urban sewerage drainage schemes, Rs 30 million for solid waste management, Rs 45 million for improvement of graveyards, Rs 63 million for roads, Rs 15 million for draining and buildings while 385 million has been allocated for other development schemes.

Among the on-going schemes, the government has allocated Rs 13.9 billion for foreign aided projects, Rs 2.37 billion for district development package, Rs 836 million for roads, Rs 190 million for improvement of graveyards, Rs 185 million for Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), Rs 15 million for model cattle markets and Rs 47 million for public parks, playgrounds and solid waste management.