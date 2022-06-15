UrduPoint.com

Govt Earmarks Rs 19.05 Bln For LG&CD In ADP 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Govt earmarks Rs 19.05 bln for LG&CD in ADP 2022-23

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 19.05 billion for on-going and new schemes for the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 19.05 billion for on-going and new schemes for the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budgetary document issued here, an amount of Rs 18.4 billion has been earmarked for 542 on-going schemes whereas Rs 610 billion have been allocated for 29 new schemes of the department.

Under the announced new schemes, a sum of Rs 72 million has been specified for rural and urban sewerage drainage schemes, Rs 30 million for solid waste management, Rs 45 million for improvement of graveyards, Rs 63 million for roads, Rs 15 million for draining and buildings while 385 million has been allocated for other development schemes.

Among the on-going schemes, the government has allocated Rs 13.9 billion for foreign aided projects, Rs 2.37 billion for district development package, Rs 836 million for roads, Rs 190 million for improvement of graveyards, Rs 185 million for Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), Rs 15 million for model cattle markets and Rs 47 million for public parks, playgrounds and solid waste management.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Market Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt allocates Rs 485 bln for education sec ..

Punjab govt allocates Rs 485 bln for education sector

1 minute ago
 AJK President seeks EU's role in resolving Kashmir ..

AJK President seeks EU's role in resolving Kashmir issue

1 minute ago
 U.S. Ambassador visits Karachi, calls for strength ..

U.S. Ambassador visits Karachi, calls for strengthening bilateral trade relation ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt allocates Rs 500 million for Food dept ..

Punjab govt allocates Rs 500 million for Food dept

1 minute ago
 Deadly heatwaves threaten economies too

Deadly heatwaves threaten economies too

4 minutes ago
 Rs 342b relief packages, no new tax in Punjab budg ..

Rs 342b relief packages, no new tax in Punjab budget 2022-23: Leghari

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.