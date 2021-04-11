UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ensuring Rule Of Law For All Segments Of Society: PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:20 PM

Govt ensuring rule of law for all segments of society: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the government had been taking all steps to ensure rule of law in the country, so that uniform system of law should be applied to the weaker and powerful segments of society alike.

He was taking to Mufti Raheem, Mohtamim of Jammia Rahimiya Karachi who called on him, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister observed that a system of reward and punishment in the offices could bring improvement in the system.

"It is a priority of the government to strengthen rule of law by correcting the system which had facilitated the corrupt elements," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Rafi ud Din, Zubair Moti, Col. (retd) Abdul Mughani and Kahlil ur Rehman Molakhail, were also present.

During the meeting, prime minister's vision of state of Madina and increase in foreign investment due to government's business friendly policies were also discussed.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Sunday Media Mufti All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

2 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.