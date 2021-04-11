Govt ensuring rule of law for all segments of society: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the government had been taking all steps to ensure rule of law in the country, so that uniform system of law should be applied to the weaker and powerful segments of society alike.

He was taking to Mufti Raheem, Mohtamim of Jammia Rahimiya Karachi who called on him, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister observed that a system of reward and punishment in the offices could bring improvement in the system.

"It is a priority of the government to strengthen rule of law by correcting the system which had facilitated the corrupt elements," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Rafi ud Din, Zubair Moti, Col. (retd) Abdul Mughani and Kahlil ur Rehman Molakhail, were also present.

During the meeting, prime minister's vision of state of Madina and increase in foreign investment due to government's business friendly policies were also discussed.