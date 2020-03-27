UrduPoint.com
Govt Establishes 1,200 Isolation Wards For People In Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Fri 27th March 2020

Govt establishes 1,200 isolation wards for people in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said the provincial government had established 1,200 isolation wards for people in the province to control the spreading of coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, she urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures and it was mandatory for them to stay at homes as this was the only solution to protect themselves from deadly disease.

The minister said the government was taking every possible arrangements and set up isolation wards in private hospitals as well.

A quarantine center in Kalu Shah Kaku could provide facility to 1200 patients, she added.

She said the complete lockdown would be considered in that when curfew impose in the country.

Lockdown in Punjab was yielding desirous results in controlling the spreading of coronavirus.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were personally revewing the prevailing situation to cope the epedimic.

