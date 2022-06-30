UrduPoint.com

Govt Establishes Hotline To Cope With Forest Fires, Senate Body Told

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Govt establishes hotline to cope with forest fires, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A Senate body on Thursday informed that the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has established a round the clock available hotline in the federal capital to cope with forest fires in the Margalla Hills National Park.

The Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change chaired by Senator Seemee Ezdi that a task force was formed by the Prime Minister for forest fires, heatwaves where extensive consultation process took place with all the provinces to devise better mechanisms.

Sherry said the chilghoza forest fires in Balochistan were unusual as it was put out by a special air tanker from Iran as the inferno raged at 11,000 meters height.

She added that the IUCN expert officials report did not find any traces of arson. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should be called to brief the forum as it has sufficient resources to mobilise in various disasters.

"We have placed a forest hotline in Margalla Hills and it is 24/7 manned that reduced life losses during recent fires" She suggested that there was need to tighten noose against culprits and increase penalties for arson through recommendations to amend legislation.

Secretary MoCC Asif Shah said the Ministry was building a centralised data dashboard to monitor tree plantation initiatives across the country.

"There were 38 forest fires last year in Margallas but went unheard whereas this year the masses, media and institutions were well sensitisation so it got huge public traction," he added.

IG Forest MoCC Ghulam Qadir Shah said for frequent forest fires it was necessary to implement identification and zoning of high risk areas. However, the Ministry has devised immediate response measures to take local community on board and mobilise all available resources with other departments to handle fires amicably over large areas.

