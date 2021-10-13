UrduPoint.com

Govt Focused On Accelerating Pace Of Work On Various Development Projects In GB: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

Govt focused on accelerating pace of work on various development projects in GB: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the federal government was focused on accelerating the pace of work on various development projects in Gilgit Baltistan by taking effective measures to ensure the delegation of administrative and financial powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the federal government was focused on accelerating the pace of work on various development projects in Gilgit Baltistan by taking effective measures to ensure the delegation of administrative and financial powers.

He directed the authorities concerned to clear all legal and procedural hiccups in that regard to facilitate the people of Gilgit Baltistan who had to travel long distances to reach Islamabad for getting their issues resolved.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting held here to review the progress of integrated development plan for Gilgit Baltistan.

He also directed to provide internet connectivity to the area at the earliest in order to provide better communication facilities to the local population.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed that the implementation had started on historic five years development package for Gilgit Baltistan, announced by his government early this year.

Under the package, Rs 370 billion would be released to Gilgit Baltistan for various development projects till the fiscal year 2025-26.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed along with senior officers concerned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Internet Gilgit Baltistan Progress All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Karak Temple incident; Supreme Court orders to rec ..

Karak Temple incident; Supreme Court orders to recover Rs 33 million from accuse ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran two brotherly countries; close coop ..

Pakistan, Iran two brotherly countries; close cooperation vital for regional pea ..

7 minutes ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

7 minutes ago
 Fayaz Butt expresses condolence to Aajaz Dhamrah

Fayaz Butt expresses condolence to Aajaz Dhamrah

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time to government to ..

Islamabad High Court grants time to government to answer in foreign gifts' matte ..

7 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue fumigation completes in 2000 streets o ..

Anti-dengue fumigation completes in 2000 streets of Islamabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.