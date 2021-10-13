Govt focused on accelerating pace of work on various development projects in GB: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the federal government was focused on accelerating the pace of work on various development projects in Gilgit Baltistan by taking effective measures to ensure the delegation of administrative and financial powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the federal government was focused on accelerating the pace of work on various development projects in Gilgit Baltistan by taking effective measures to ensure the delegation of administrative and financial powers.

He directed the authorities concerned to clear all legal and procedural hiccups in that regard to facilitate the people of Gilgit Baltistan who had to travel long distances to reach Islamabad for getting their issues resolved.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting held here to review the progress of integrated development plan for Gilgit Baltistan.

He also directed to provide internet connectivity to the area at the earliest in order to provide better communication facilities to the local population.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed that the implementation had started on historic five years development package for Gilgit Baltistan, announced by his government early this year.

Under the package, Rs 370 billion would be released to Gilgit Baltistan for various development projects till the fiscal year 2025-26.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed along with senior officers concerned.