UrduPoint.com

Govt Focusing On Environment Friendly Green Energy: Khurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Govt focusing on environment friendly green energy: Khurram

Minister for Power, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Tuesday said that the present government was concentrating on environment friendly and affordable green energy through hydro, solar and wind sources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Power, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Tuesday said that the present government was concentrating on environment friendly and affordable green energy through hydro, solar and wind sources.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Suki Kinari transmission line project near Kaghan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said that the 75-kilometer-long 500 kv double circuit transmission line was being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 18,704 million for evacuation of power from 884 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project.

The transmission line will connect the 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydel power plant to National Grid, through which power will be further transmitted to load centres of Pakistan, he told.

The minister said that the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project was started in 2017 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with an estimated cost of USD 2100 million, adding the project will generate around 3.129 billion kWh/units annually. Moreover, 6000 plus jobs will be created during the construction of this project.

The NEPRA had also awarded levelized tariff to M/s SK Hydro at the rate of Rs.

8.8145/kWh in 2014. The power plant will start electricity generation in Nov, 2024, the minister expressed.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan while speaking on the occasion, said that phase-1 of 500 kV Suki Kinari transmission line was being constructed through loan from local banks. He said that the transmission line would strengthen NTDC transmission network. It will also help to flourish industrialization along with creation of employment for the public which will further bring improvement in socio-economic condition of country. Cheap and clean energy produced from Suki Kinari HPP will be supplied to domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers. The construction of transmission line will be completed prior to the CoD of hydro power project, he concluded.

Later, Khurram Dastgir along with MD (NTDC), MD (PPIB) and other senior officers from NTDC and Chinese company visited the Suki Kinari Hydropower project site.

Local political leadership, large number of locals and NTDC employees were also present during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity China Nepra Company CPEC SITE United States Dollars Khurram Dastgir Khan 2017 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Says Increases P ..

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Says Increases Production of 60% Enriched Uran ..

6 seconds ago
 Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered

Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered

9 seconds ago
 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Open Tennis Champions ..

6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Open Tennis Championship: Abdullah, Nail in QFs

12 seconds ago
 Qasim, Imran and Saad hit centuries; Northern star ..

Qasim, Imran and Saad hit centuries; Northern staring at defeat against Khyber P ..

11 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

11 minutes ago
 UNICEF deputy representative meets Chairman NDMA

UNICEF deputy representative meets Chairman NDMA

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.