UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Follows Humanitarian Grounds Over Nawaz Health' S Matter: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:19 PM

Govt follows humanitarian grounds over Nawaz health' s matter: Minister of state for climate change Zartaj Gul

Minister of state for climate change Zartaj Gul said on Wednesday that the government had not created any hurdle in the treatment of Nawaz Sharif and PM himself directed the concerned departments to provide best treatment to him abroad as nobody can do politics over the health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of state for climate change Zartaj Gul said on Wednesday that the government had not created any hurdle in the treatment of Nawaz Sharif and PM himself directed the concerned departments to provide best treatment to him abroad as nobody can do politics over the health.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PM Imran Kham has zero tolerance for the people who are involved in the corruption, adding, Khan wanted to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad just for the sake of humanity.

She asked opposition party PML-N if the party knew the falling condition of Nawaz' s health than it should not use any political tactic to delay his departure as it can be dangerous for his health.

Responding to a question regarding Maryyam Nawaz she said government would only allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad but not Maryam Nawaz, who had to face the charges in the country.

The minister said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking a number of effective steps to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

She said opposition must remember that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was determined to carry out accountability process against the looters and plunderers across the board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

How a virus might protect against skin cancer

46 seconds ago

Late evening eating may compromise women's heart h ..

48 seconds ago

Scientists propose new theory of Parkinson's disea ..

2 minutes ago

PTI ready to serve common masses, resolving nation ..

2 minutes ago

Light to moderate rain forecast for next 24 hours

2 minutes ago

Water born diseases high risk of child mortality

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.