Govt follows humanitarian grounds over Nawaz health' s matter: Minister of state for climate change Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of state for climate change Zartaj Gul said on Wednesday that the government had not created any hurdle in the treatment of Nawaz Sharif and PM himself directed the concerned departments to provide best treatment to him abroad as nobody can do politics over the health.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PM Imran Kham has zero tolerance for the people who are involved in the corruption, adding, Khan wanted to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad just for the sake of humanity.

She asked opposition party PML-N if the party knew the falling condition of Nawaz' s health than it should not use any political tactic to delay his departure as it can be dangerous for his health.

Responding to a question regarding Maryyam Nawaz she said government would only allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad but not Maryam Nawaz, who had to face the charges in the country.

The minister said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking a number of effective steps to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

She said opposition must remember that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was determined to carry out accountability process against the looters and plunderers across the board.