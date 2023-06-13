'Govt has presented historical, youth oriented budget': PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government had presented a historical budget 2023-24 specifically designed for youth to help start their entrepreneurship activities that would also create more jobs in the country.

He said that the confidence and the hope could be restored by eliminating disappointments and ensuring socio-economic development of the country.

"By the will of Allah Almighty, the upcoming year will be the year of increased income generation of the people and the country," he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office.

This was the budget for economic stability and quick development in various sectors including industry, agriculture, information technology and energy, he said adding that the budget would also provide the youth with the opportunity to create jobs for others by starting their own entrepreneurship.

"Youth are the country's future and saving their future has always been my top priority," he added.

PM Shehbaz said with the help of initiatives announced by the government in the budget 2023-24, the youth would become the architects of Pakistan's development by starting their own businesses in IT, industry and agriculture sectors.

He said the government was providing 100,000 laptops and small loans to the youth on concessional rates for their startups.

The government, he said had also offered tax exemptions in the Budget 2023-24 for businesses in IT for encouragement of the youth.

The prime minister said the Rs 2000 billion Kissan Package would further expedite the country's journey of agriculture development and prosperity.

He said the government would offer more facilities in the agriculture sector through the budget 2023-24 to ensure food security and to make the youth an important stakeholder in the agriculture development of the country.

He said the farmers and the youth of the country would become prosperous by availing the agriculture and business loans offered by the government in the budget.