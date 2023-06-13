UrduPoint.com

'Govt Has Presented Historical, Youth Oriented Budget': PM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

'Govt has presented historical, youth oriented budget': PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government had presented a historical budget 2023-24 specifically designed for youth to help start their entrepreneurship activities that would also create more jobs in the country.

He said that the confidence and the hope could be restored by eliminating disappointments and ensuring socio-economic development of the country.

"By the will of Allah Almighty, the upcoming year will be the year of increased income generation of the people and the country," he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office.

This was the budget for economic stability and quick development in various sectors including industry, agriculture, information technology and energy, he said adding that the budget would also provide the youth with the opportunity to create jobs for others by starting their own entrepreneurship.

"Youth are the country's future and saving their future has always been my top priority," he added.

PM Shehbaz said with the help of initiatives announced by the government in the budget 2023-24, the youth would become the architects of Pakistan's development by starting their own businesses in IT, industry and agriculture sectors.

He said the government was providing 100,000 laptops and small loans to the youth on concessional rates for their startups.

The government, he said had also offered tax exemptions in the Budget 2023-24 for businesses in IT for encouragement of the youth.

The prime minister said the Rs 2000 billion Kissan Package would further expedite the country's journey of agriculture development and prosperity.

He said the government would offer more facilities in the agriculture sector through the budget 2023-24 to ensure food security and to make the youth an important stakeholder in the agriculture development of the country.

He said the farmers and the youth of the country would become prosperous by availing the agriculture and business loans offered by the government in the budget.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Business Budget Agriculture Government Industry Top Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakis ..

High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to BIPARJOY cyclone: D ..

17 seconds ago
 HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Pro ..

HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Programme to address real industr ..

27 minutes ago
 Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Wom ..

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

30 minutes ago
 SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructurin ..

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructuring

2 hours ago
 ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Ba ..

‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.