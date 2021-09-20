UrduPoint.com

Govt Hospital Continues To Serve Patients During COVID-19: DC Sukkur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Govt hospital continues to serve patients during COVID-19: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Monday has said that the district administration was trying to provide best possible facilities to Thalassemia patients as they were very important members of the society.

He said the government was taking effective steps for prevention and treatment of Thalassemia.

While chairing a meeting at his office here, the deputy commissioner said that the Government Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur has continued to serve patients during all four waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

