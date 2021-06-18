MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Special branch team uncovered the mega scandal of embezzlement of government medicines as medicines of tehsil headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital worth lac of rupees recovered from a private clinic on Friday.

District officer special branch Muzaffargarh,DSP Ibrahim Khan and in-charge special branch Fahad Khan Leghari have raided and recovered medicines, injections and drips of THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital from a private clinic while the owner of the clinic Manzoor Ahmad Jhakkar managed to escape from the scene.

The officials said that the Dr Manzoor Ahmad was government servant deputed at THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital and found selling the medicines of the government hospital at his private clinic with the help of hospital staff.

The team also seized the medicines from the clinic.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police have registered the case against the accused and started investigation into the incident.