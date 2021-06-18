UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Hospital's Medicines Recovered From Private Clinic,owner Booked

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Govt hospital's medicines recovered from private clinic,owner booked

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Special branch team uncovered the mega scandal of embezzlement of government medicines as medicines of tehsil headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital worth lac of rupees recovered from a private clinic on Friday.

District officer special branch Muzaffargarh,DSP Ibrahim Khan and in-charge special branch Fahad Khan Leghari have raided and recovered medicines, injections and drips of THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital from a private clinic while the owner of the clinic Manzoor Ahmad Jhakkar managed to escape from the scene.

The officials said that the Dr Manzoor Ahmad was government servant deputed at THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital and found selling the medicines of the government hospital at his private clinic with the help of hospital staff.

The team also seized the medicines from the clinic.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police have registered the case against the accused and started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Scandal Martyrs Shaheed Muzaffargarh From Government

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

8 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

13 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

20 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

54 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.