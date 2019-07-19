Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami assets, property: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi Thursday said the government had identified the elements having fake accounts, Benami assets or property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi Thursday said the government had identified the elements having fake accounts, Benami assets or property.

The present government would take action against those elements possessing Benami property or assets, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

It was unfortunate that the funds for earthquake affectees had been embezzled, the minister stated. The story of 'Summit bank', was also amazing, he said adding that concerned bank could not do anything against Benami bank operated here.

To a question about Naveed Akram, he said Akram had made plea bargain from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).