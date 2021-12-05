UrduPoint.com

Govt Introducing National Artificial Intelligence Policy Soon: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the government would introduce National Artificial Intelligence Policy soon.

"Cyber security is the first important pillar of digital policy 2021 of IT Ministry and Digital transformation of Pakistan corresponds with Cyber Security" he said while addressing Block Chain Conference organized by IR Next.

He said that the Pakistan's first cyber security policy has already approved by Federal cabinet.

IT Ministry had been on the path of landmark steps to make Pakistan digital, he said adding the Federal Cabinet had already been made paperless by shifting work to tablets and android cell phones.

The governance of Parliament would also be made paperless by this government, he added.

While bridging gap between academia and industry, he urged on the close cooperation among academia, industry and IT Ministry in introducing emerging technologies in Pakistan.

The gap between academia and industry needs to narrow down and IT academicians must start supervising industrial projects through agreement between industries and universities, he added.

Federal Minister expressed readiness of IT Ministry to work with industry and academia through trilateral agreement and bring up the recommendations of a committee on data protection, cyber security and collaborative modus operandi before the cabinet.

He said that IT Ministry is committed to equip the 60% young population of Pakistan with IT expertise by providing 3g and 4g services especially in the remotest areas of Pakistan which are far away from urban centers.

Panelists from Europe, America and middle East were also engaged besides the panelists of Pakistan's universities. The panelists exchanged views and experiences on Block Chain technology.

