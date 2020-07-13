UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt, Opposition Leaderships Have Taken Unified Stance On National Issues: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Govt, opposition leaderships have taken unified stance on national issues: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the government and opposition leaderships had always taken unified stance on national important issues which was commendable.

The discussion between the incumbent government and opposition parties were part of the democracy and the COVID-19 graph had reduced to a great extent due to combined efforts against the pandemic, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the stakeholders including chief ministers were devising strategies with consensus and consultations with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The national institutions were attending the NCOC meetings to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak, he added.

He urged all the opposition parties not to do politics on COVID-19 because it was a national cause which should be controlled and curbed jointly.

He asked the people to adopt standard operating procedures and other precautionary measures including maintaining social distance during the Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram processions.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and righteous person and his present and past was clean while the opposition leaders such as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and president Asif Ali Zardari were convicted in the several corruption cases.

He said Nawaz Sharif went abroad for medical treatment on the humanitarian ground and he should come back to face the corruption cases against him.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was enjoying luxurious life on the basis of black money made by his father Asif Zardari, he added.

Regarding Kashmir, Shafqat Mahmood said the prime minister had comprehensively highlighted the Kashmir issue at all available fora including the United Nations General Assembly that was why; western media was criticizing the hegemonic designs of India.

Related Topics

Assembly India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister United Nations Education Democracy Money Media All Government Opposition Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

18 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.