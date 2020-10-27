Govt, opposition should make joint efforts on national issues: Qaiser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government and opposition parties should work together for addressing national level issues.

There are water and energy issues, which must be resolved with joint efforts of opposition parties, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The incumbent government was well aware of price hike issues and for this, measures were being taken to bring the prices down, he added.

Commenting on Peshawar bomb blast, he said, "It was a painful tragedy.

" Expressing his heartfelt grief with victims' family, he said Pakistan was fully capable to handle any type of situation. He hoped that process being carried out for Afghan peace would be completed soon. To a question about opposition's public meeting, Speaker NA said that the government would complete its five year tenure without facing any difficulty.

He, however, suggested the opposition parties to come forward and support the government for resolving the national issues including energy and water.