Govt paying special focus on development of rural areas of city: Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said that the government was taking solid steps to fulfill the promises made with the people of Islamabad city as some projects had already been completed while work on others was in progress.

Talking to ptv news channel, he assured the government was paying due focus on development of rural areas of Islamabad and directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects.

He explained that for improvement of the supply of water in the city, management of sewage and better sanitation, an authority along the lines of Wasa will be created in the Federal capital.

He said government had decided to set up a water and sanitation agency (WASA) in the federal capital along the lines similar agencies are operating in major metropolises of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) provinces.

Replying to a question, he said as the citizens were suffering because of dilapidated condition of roads and streets now the authority concerned is going to undertake a major project for carpeting of major roads in the city.

He said CDA is now working on a comprehensive strategy to uplift overall infrastructure in Islamabad.

Ali Nawaz said that billions of rupees amount have been allocated for the development of rural areas of the federal capital.

"After handing over four key departments from MCI to CDA, repair and maintenance works have started to fix traffic street lights, lane markings, road patch work, cleaning green belts and parks, he said.

He said we will return its beauty to Islamabad soon adding recently transferred departments include environment wing, Water, sewerage, sanitation and ,engineering in order to ensure smooth and effective service delivery in the capital city to ease the difficulties being faced by its citizens, he added.

He said CDA has also started solid waste management projects in many non sector areas of the city as well.

The CDA has also started the up gradation of IJP Road with inauguration of two new additional lanes and three flyovers were also required to ensure smooth trafficflow, he said.

He hoped that by repatriating departments from IMC to the CDA, the long-standing issues of the capital will soon be resolved.