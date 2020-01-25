Govt policies to lead country on way of progress: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday urged the masses to work for the development and progress of motherland, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was affected by long battle against terrorism

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday urged the masses to work for the development and progress of motherland, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was affected by long battle against terrorism.

He said this in a distribution ceremony of agriculture sector interest free loan here. He said that war on terror destroyed infrastructure of KP where people left their homes for the sake of country and because of unfavorable economic conditions due to uncertainty in aftermath of war on terror.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf government policies has put the country on way to progress.

Asad Qaiser said that according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country would come out of the crises adding day was imminent when Pakistan would be in the list of world's developed country.

The speaker on the occasion distributed Rs 200 million interest free loans among farmers. Chief Executive Pakistan Poverty Elation Funds Qazi Ahmad Isa and MPA Haji Rangez Khan were also present on this occasion.