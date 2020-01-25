UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Policies To Lead Country On Way Of Progress: Speaker National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:09 PM

Govt policies to lead country on way of progress: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday urged the masses to work for the development and progress of motherland, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was affected by long battle against terrorism

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday urged the masses to work for the development and progress of motherland, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was affected by long battle against terrorism.

He said this in a distribution ceremony of agriculture sector interest free loan here. He said that war on terror destroyed infrastructure of KP where people left their homes for the sake of country and because of unfavorable economic conditions due to uncertainty in aftermath of war on terror.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf government policies has put the country on way to progress.

Asad Qaiser said that according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country would come out of the crises adding day was imminent when Pakistan would be in the list of world's developed country.

The speaker on the occasion distributed Rs 200 million interest free loans among farmers. Chief Executive Pakistan Poverty Elation Funds Qazi Ahmad Isa and MPA Haji Rangez Khan were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan National Assembly Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Progress Government Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.