Govt Presents Resolution In NA For Debate On Expulsion Of French’s Ambassador

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:04 PM

PTI member Amjad Khan moved the resolution which condemned the blasphemous acts committed by a French magazine and French president for promoting such acts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) A resolution demanding the expulsion of France’s ambassador from the country has been tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday, ARY news reported.

The resolution tabled in the house by PTI member Amjad Khan stated that this House condemns the blasphemous acts committed by a French magazine and further condemns the French president for promoting such acts.

It called for a debate in the National Assembly on the expulsion of France ambassador and raising the matter with Muslim countries to devise a joint strategy.

The resolution stated that France and other European countries should be apprised regarding the gravity of the matters relating to the blasphemy acts besides also raising the matter at international forums.

Speaking on the resolution, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that this house is the guardian of the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Prime Minister Imran Khan has advocated the issue at the international forums.

Other speakers including Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Asad Umar and others also spoke on the occasion and extended their complete support for the resolution.

Speaker Asad Qaiser later adjourned the proceedings of the house for Friday and directed the members from both sides of the aisle to devise a joint strategy on the resolution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government summoned the session to present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) decided to attend the National Assembly session and support the resolution demanding the expulsion of the ambassador, however, on the contrary, the PPP decided to stay away from the session.

