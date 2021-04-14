UrduPoint.com
Govt Promise To Build Five Million Houses Coming True: Ch Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:13 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the promise of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government to build five million houses is now coming true

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the promise of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government to build five million houses is now coming true.

"The political opponents who thought that how this could happen, how Prime Minister Imran Khan can build five million houses are now ashamed", the federal minister said in his tweets.

Chaudhry Fawad expressed hope that "the journey of development will continue Inshallah".� After Islamabad and Lahore, the Prime Minister is going to launch a project to build thousands of houses in Sargodha today, he said.

The banks are giving loans for construction of lacs of houses under Prime Minister's construction package. Cement sales are currently at an all-time high, the minister added.

