Govt Promoting Traditional Sports To Preserve Cultural Heritage: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said on Sunday
that Kabaddi was an integral part of Punjab’s cultural identity, and the
provincial government under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz
Sharif was taking concrete measures to revive and promote traditional
sports across the province.
He expressed these views while attending a Kabaddi match in Allahabad,
organized as part of the traditional Mela Baba Naik Mard.
The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, reflecting the deep-rooted popularity
of Kabaddi in rural Punjab. Pakistan’s leading players, including Shafiq Chishti,
Naeem Sandhu alias Muchhaan Wala, Tanveer Gujjar, Ilyas Gujjar, Irfan Mayo,
and Nisar Patti, competed in the match.
The winning team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 200,000.
The minister said the government was committed to providing healthy recreational
opportunities for the youth and ensuring traditional games receive the recognition
and support they deserve.
“Reviving Kabaddi and other indigenous sports not only preserves our heritage
but also fosters community spirit and youth engagement,” he added.
He also urged citizens to come forward and support families affected by the floods,
noting that collective efforts were needed to help them recover from their challenges.
Local leaders, community figures, sports personalities, and a large number
of spectators attended the event.
Recent Stories
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti
UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt promoting traditional sports to preserve cultural heritage: Minister2 minutes ago
-
UN FAO delegation, Secretary Tourism talk on Pakistan’s first tea tourism venture2 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik stresses need for SME centres of excellence to drive economic growth12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari travels by a high-speed train in China; briefed on operations12 minutes ago
-
Flood havoc claims 972 lives, injuries 1,062, destroys 8,481 homes, perishes 6,509 livestock since J ..12 minutes ago
-
Christian community’s contribution to Pakistan always exemplary: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Labourer dies after being hit by train21 minutes ago
-
Flood-hit farmers battle fodder crisis as prices skyrocket22 minutes ago
-
SRSO & Sukkur IBA Launch Entrepreneurship Development Program for Underprivileged Youth22 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab issues flooding alert as monsoon 11th spell set to strike22 minutes ago
-
DG PILAC calls for strong media engagement to protect 'Punjabi language heritage'52 minutes ago
-
Population vs. Preservation: KP’s forests caught in crossfire amid persistent flood threats52 minutes ago