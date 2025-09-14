Govt promoting traditional sports to preserve cultural heritage: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said on Sunday

that Kabaddi was an integral part of Punjab’s cultural identity, and the

provincial government under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

Sharif was taking concrete measures to revive and promote traditional

sports across the province.

He expressed these views while attending a Kabaddi match in Allahabad,

organized as part of the traditional Mela Baba Naik Mard.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, reflecting the deep-rooted popularity

of Kabaddi in rural Punjab. Pakistan’s leading players, including Shafiq Chishti,

Naeem Sandhu alias Muchhaan Wala, Tanveer Gujjar, Ilyas Gujjar, Irfan Mayo,

and Nisar Patti, competed in the match.

The winning team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 200,000.

The minister said the government was committed to providing healthy recreational

opportunities for the youth and ensuring traditional games receive the recognition

and support they deserve.

“Reviving Kabaddi and other indigenous sports not only preserves our heritage

but also fosters community spirit and youth engagement,” he added.

He also urged citizens to come forward and support families affected by the floods,

noting that collective efforts were needed to help them recover from their challenges.

Local leaders, community figures, sports personalities, and a large number

of spectators attended the event.