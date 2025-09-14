Labourer Dies After Being Hit By Train
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) An 18-year-old labourer, Akmal, died after being struck by a train in the Hakimabad Ismailkhel area on Sunday.
Rescue 1122's Nowshera control room was alerted to the incident and immediately dispatched a medical team to the scene. The team transported Akmal's body to the District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera.
APP/hsb
