Labourer dies after being hit by train

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) An 18-year-old labourer, Akmal, died after being struck by a train in the Hakimabad Ismailkhel area on Sunday.

Rescue 1122's Nowshera control room was alerted to the incident and immediately dispatched a medical team to the scene. The team transported Akmal's body to the District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera.

APP/hsb