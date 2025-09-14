PDMA Punjab Issues Flooding Alert As Monsoon 11th Spell Set To Strike
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued an alert on Sunday regarding the 11th monsoon spell, warning of potential flooding in rivers and streams and advising citizens to stay alert and cooperate with the relevant authorities.
Exclusive with media statements, the Director General (DG) of PDMA Punjab urged both citizens and relevant departments to remain on high alert as the 11th monsoon spell approaches, adding, the importance of preparedness to prevent any potential damages caused by flooding.
The DG further stated that all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province have been directed to stay vigilant and monitor the situation closely, adding, these officials have been instructed to ensure that necessary measures are taken to safeguard communities from potential risks.
The DG PDMA urged citizens to take necessary precautions during inclement weather, advising them to avoid gatherings and recreational activities near rivers and streams, especially during heavy rains.
He stressed the importance of staying indoors during storms to ensure personal safety.
Additionally, he recommended that the public limit unnecessary travel during this period. In case of an emergency, the DG urged people to immediately contact the PDMA helpline at 1129 for quick assistance and support.
He reassured citizens that the authorities are fully prepared to respond to any challenges.
