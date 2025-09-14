Open Menu

Christian Community’s Contribution To Pakistan Always Exemplary: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Christian community’s contribution to Pakistan always exemplary: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the

Christian community’s role in Pakistan’s progress and development had

always been exemplary.

He said that providing protection and security to the Christian community remained

one of the Punjab government’s foremost priorities.

He expressed these views while addressing a prestigious prayer ceremony organized

by the Christian community at Jinnah Stadium, Okara. Member Provincial Assembly

Chaudhry Ghulam Raza Rabaira also attended the event, says a news release

issued here on Sunday.

Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, no distinction had ever been made between majority and

minority communities. He said the government was ensuring equal rights, opportunities,

and support for all citizens.

Underscoring a landmark initiative, he said the distribution of Minority Cards among

the Christian community was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government.

Through

these cards, more than 75,000 families are receiving financial assistance of

PKR 10,000 every three months.

The minister thanked members of the Christian community who had travelled from

across Punjab to attend the ceremony and appealed to them to continue supporting

flood-affected families in their time of need.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of Christian community members, international

guests, and officials from various departments.

Prominent figures present included Pastor Shahid, Sardar Pastor Tariq, Pastor Sajjad Anwar,

Pastor Rafiq Butt, Dr. Patras Asif, and Salman Gul. Pastor Sajjad Anwar and Pastor Tariq

led special prayers for the community, while participants expressed gratitude to the

organizers for arranging the spiritually uplifting gathering.

