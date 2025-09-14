Christian Community’s Contribution To Pakistan Always Exemplary: Minister
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the
Christian community’s role in Pakistan’s progress and development had
always been exemplary.
He said that providing protection and security to the Christian community remained
one of the Punjab government’s foremost priorities.
He expressed these views while addressing a prestigious prayer ceremony organized
by the Christian community at Jinnah Stadium, Okara. Member Provincial Assembly
Chaudhry Ghulam Raza Rabaira also attended the event, says a news release
issued here on Sunday.
Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, no distinction had ever been made between majority and
minority communities. He said the government was ensuring equal rights, opportunities,
and support for all citizens.
Underscoring a landmark initiative, he said the distribution of Minority Cards among
the Christian community was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government.
Through
these cards, more than 75,000 families are receiving financial assistance of
PKR 10,000 every three months.
The minister thanked members of the Christian community who had travelled from
across Punjab to attend the ceremony and appealed to them to continue supporting
flood-affected families in their time of need.
The ceremony was attended by hundreds of Christian community members, international
guests, and officials from various departments.
Prominent figures present included Pastor Shahid, Sardar Pastor Tariq, Pastor Sajjad Anwar,
Pastor Rafiq Butt, Dr. Patras Asif, and Salman Gul. Pastor Sajjad Anwar and Pastor Tariq
led special prayers for the community, while participants expressed gratitude to the
organizers for arranging the spiritually uplifting gathering.
