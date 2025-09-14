SRSO & Sukkur IBA Launch Entrepreneurship Development Program for Underprivileged Youth

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sukkur IBA University has initiated an 8-week Entrepreneurship Development Program aimed at empowering the youth of underprivileged areas in Sukkur and Ghotki districts. The program was launched at the Sukkur IBA Executive Development Center (EDC) Group, with the goal of fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in the region.

The program kicked off with opening remarks by Aamir Abbas, Regional General Manager of SRSO, who emphasized the significance of entrepreneurship in uplifting communities and promoting economic development. The first week’s session was led by Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Samo, Director of the EDC, and Dr. Rahila Haque, Assistant Professor at Sukkur IBA University, who focused on cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset among the participants.

To further inspire the youth, a guest speaker session was organized with Iqbal Latif, a visionary entrepreneur and global leader in the luxury hospitality industry based in London, UK. Latif, who has owned and managed some of the world’s most distinguished hotels, shared his wisdom and motivated the participants to dream big and turn their ideas into impactful ventures.

Sukkur IBA University expressed its gratitude to Iqbal Latif for his valuable insights and congratulated the selected passionate entrepreneurs on their future endeavors. The program aims to equip the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to launch and grow their own businesses, contributing to the economic development of their communities.