SRSO & Sukkur IBA Launch Entrepreneurship Development Program For Underprivileged Youth
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sukkur IBA University has initiated an 8-week Entrepreneurship Development Program aimed at empowering the youth of underprivileged areas in Sukkur and Ghotki districts. The program was launched at the Sukkur IBA Executive Development Center (EDC) Group, with the goal of fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in the region.
The program kicked off with opening remarks by Aamir Abbas, Regional General Manager of SRSO, who emphasized the significance of entrepreneurship in uplifting communities and promoting economic development. The first week’s session was led by Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Samo, Director of the EDC, and Dr. Rahila Haque, Assistant Professor at Sukkur IBA University, who focused on cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset among the participants.
To further inspire the youth, a guest speaker session was organized with Iqbal Latif, a visionary entrepreneur and global leader in the luxury hospitality industry based in London, UK. Latif, who has owned and managed some of the world’s most distinguished hotels, shared his wisdom and motivated the participants to dream big and turn their ideas into impactful ventures.
Sukkur IBA University expressed its gratitude to Iqbal Latif for his valuable insights and congratulated the selected passionate entrepreneurs on their future endeavors. The program aims to equip the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to launch and grow their own businesses, contributing to the economic development of their communities.
Recent Stories
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti
UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christian community’s contribution to Pakistan always exemplary: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Labourer dies after being hit by train2 minutes ago
-
Flood-hit farmers battle fodder crisis as prices skyrocket2 minutes ago
-
SRSO & Sukkur IBA Launch Entrepreneurship Development Program for Underprivileged Youth2 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab issues flooding alert as monsoon 11th spell set to strike2 minutes ago
-
DG PILAC calls for strong media engagement to protect 'Punjabi language heritage'32 minutes ago
-
Population vs. Preservation: KP’s forests caught in crossfire amid persistent flood threats32 minutes ago
-
Dental hygiene crucial for overall health:Dentists32 minutes ago
-
IIUI invites applications for short Arabic Language Courses by September 1932 minutes ago
-
Wellness Warriors Dhirkot : Young voices for a better tomorrow42 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends convocation registration deadline to Sept 3042 minutes ago
-
Construction of modern Derajat museum underway at Town Hall, DIKhan42 minutes ago